FRANKTON — When Ashley Waldrep left her Frankton home about 1 p.m. Christmas Eve with her daughters to start the holiday dinner at her parents’ home in Anderson, she never dreamed the girls wouldn’t wake up in their own beds on Christmas Day.
Less than seven hours later, a fire raged through Waldrep’s four-bedroom Victorian home in the 200 block of Center Street.
That’s the bad news. The good news is that no injuries were reported — and her Frankton neighbors stepped forward to salvage her family’s Christmas.
“I didn’t really realize how much people get together,” Waldrep said. “I know it’s going to be a long road, but with the support we’re getting, it’s reassuring we’re not going to be in it alone.”
Waldrep and her husband, Jason Stanley, moved their daughters — Elli, 16; Ava, 11, and Ainsley, 3 — more than a year ago from Anderson to Frankton, where the two older girls had always attended school.
“We just wanted to be in town, so they could be with their friends and ride their bikes in town,” Waldrep explained.
According to the fire marshal, she said, the fire was caused by faulty wiring. The house had been remodeled, and it had several false walls and ceilings that accelerated the spread of the flames, the fire marshal told her.
Firefighters “got through one layer and there was still fire, and they got through another layer and there was fire,” she said.
Waldrep was on her way from Anderson back to Frankton when her husband called to tell her the house was on fire.
“By the time I got home, there were flames coming out all the windows,” she said.
After a lean Christmas in 2019, Waldrep had worked hard all year to make this Christmas extra special.
“I spent months shopping,” she said. “I never spent so much detail on Christmas.”
The wrapped gifts under the tree were the least of Waldrep’s concerns. She was worried about the family’s cat, Bellamy, and her family photos. An hour and a half after the fire was put out, Bellamy was found alive in what used to be the bathroom.
“He has some minor burns and some smoke inhalation, but nothing serious,” Waldrep said of the cat.
She doesn’t hold out much hope for the family photos, many of which were stored on SD cards used for her camera.
Her neighbors did manage to save some of the family’s personal belongings.
“While the house was burning, I had people handing me bags of clothes,” she said.
In spite of the huge loss, Christmas morning turned out to be special. A Chevy Suburban filled with clothing, household goods and gifts, including cash and gift cards, donated by residents of Frankton arrived. The effort was coordinated by Jennifer Hicks of the Clothes Garden.
Lifelong Frankton resident Megan Sizelove drove by the house on her way home about 9 p.m. after celebrating the holiday with her own family. Aghast at what she saw, she immediately posted a call on Facebook for assistance from others.
“I pass by it all the time. I don’t know the family, but I knew of the little girl who lived there because she’s in the same grade as my daughter,” Sizelove said. “But even if it wouldn’t have been someone in my daughter’s class, my family was heartbroken. It’s Christmas, and it’s been a crappy year.”
An hour after her post, Sizelove said, the community response was overwhelming. One person even donated a gift she received Thursday.
“Frankton is a town that will rally for anyone at any time. If there is devastation in this town, even if you don’t know the people, you help,” she said.
Sizelove received $50 gift cards and immediately knew what to do with them.
“It wasn’t even a question. It was immediately, give it to them,” she said.
Heather Davis set up a Go Fund Me account seeking $15,000 for the family.
“It has been touching seeing people offering their own Christmas gifts, as well as food and anything they need to help them out,” Davis said.
