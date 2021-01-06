ANDERSON – A Madison County resident who attended Wednesday’s rally where President Trump addressed supporters said he saw no indication that a crowd would subsequently storm the U.S. Capitol building in an unprecedented attempt to halt the counting of electoral votes to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win.
Glenn Hall, a retired farmer from Frankton, and his wife Peggy were at the morning rally, which took place as a joint session of Congress convened to formally certify Biden’s electoral victory. He estimated the crowd numbered in the hundreds of thousands.
“We couldn’t believe the people,” he said. “There were crowds all over the place, around the Washington Monument and the National Mall, everywhere.”
Hall said that at least where his group was, the crowd was calm and well-behaved.
“There were a lot of what I would call good people there,” he said, “but it only takes one or two people to mess that up.”
Hall said that during the rally, loud cracking sounds could be heard coming from the direction of the Capitol.
“It sounded like people were setting off fireworks or firecrackers at the Capitol,” he said. “We didn’t know what was going on.”
Hall said he couldn’t imagine the scenes he saw on television after returning to their hotel in nearby Arlington, Va. Crowds of protesters clashed with police and some breached a security perimeter that had been set up, leading authorities to lock down the building and evacuate the House floor.
“There were people in front of the Capitol building on scaffolding where they’re remodeling the front of the Capitol,” Hall said. “I’m sure out of hundreds and thousands of people, there’s probably one or two crazy ones that would do something like that.”
