ANDERSON — Residents will be able to lace up their skates and take to the "ice" again this year when the city’s synthetic ice rink opens for the season on Friday.
The 2,150-square-foot skating rink will be able to accommodate 50 people at a time, Anderson city officials say. It will be available for residents to enjoy free of charge through Saturday, Jan. 25. It is open noon to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day. It will also be open from noon to 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 3 to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Because the surface is synthetic, figure skating skates cannot be used. Appropriate skates will be available at no cost. Skating sessions may be limited to allow for more participation.
The rink attracted more than 6,000 skaters last year in its first full season as part of the city’s lineup of holiday activities. Planned events this year include the Festival of Trees at the Paramount Theatre, which opens Saturday and will feature a variety of special events including the Noon Exchange Club’s Mini Christmas Trees & Wreaths Auction; Winterfest, which kicks off Friday, Dec. 6; and the city’s 2019 Christmas Celebration and Parade, set for Saturday, Dec. 7.
During the downtown celebration, residents can enjoy carolers, live reindeer, a giant polar bear slide, zipline, snowball fight and ice skating. The celebration begins at 3 p.m., with the arrival of Santa Claus. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.
