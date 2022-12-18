ANDERSON — When she moved to Indiana from Pennsylvania last year to begin graduate studies at Ball State University, Kayla Myers was glad to discover that Loose Funeral Homes and Crematory hosted an annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.
Myers, an ROTC student, considers honoring veterans and making sure their sacrifices are acknowledged and appreciated an integral part of her work as a local titleholder — Miss Central Indiana — in the Miss America Scholarship Program. Her grandfather, Warren Gardocki, served in the Army and had a profound influence on Myers in her early life.
“He’s someone who takes a lot of pride in everything he does,” Myers said. “I think for me, it’s the pride in our country that a lot of people have lost in such a divided day that we have right now.”
Myers presented wreaths to veterans and representatives of each branch of the armed forces during Saturday’s ceremony. The wreaths were solemnly positioned on stands near American and POW flags. Each representative paused and saluted his wreath before members of the Daleville American Legion Post 446 performed a 21-gun salute and a bugler played “Taps.”
Faith Fowler, who served in the Air Force with her husband, Kody, for seven years, braved below-freezing temperatures to attend the ceremony with her youngest child.
“The thing I appreciate the most about these ceremonies is that it teaches the kids the importance of it,” she said. “We’ve got three other little ones, and they love seeing people be recognized and learning and understanding the sacrifices that these people have made.”
The Wreaths Across America program was started in 1992 by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester, who arranged to have extra wreaths his company had made placed on veterans’ graves at Arlington National Cemetery. The annual tradition grew into a day of remembrance involving millions of participants.
This year, officials expect wreaths to be placed at more than 3,400 sites in all 50 states, as well as planned ceremonies at sea and abroad.
The local ceremony has taken place each December after the inaugural event at the Anderson City Building nearly a decade ago. It was moved to the Loose Funeral Homes property shortly after the completion of the Gardens at Willowcrest Park.
“We’ve just kept it going because we think it’s a wonderful tribute to all those veterans who have ever served, who are serving now, who have died in the line of duty, who have made it through and helping society,” said Rob Loose, president of Loose Funeral Homes.
“It’s just a very wonderful thing.”
Myers said the ceremony and the Wreaths Across American program are reminders that the values espoused and lived out by many veterans and their families shouldn’t be taken for granted.
“Freedom isn’t free,” she said. “Seeing and hearing about those same veterans who take their time to come back and bring their community into this setting, you realize all of the freedoms that we take for granted.”