ANDERSON — Within the next five years, local residents will have access to fresh fruit grown in their neighborhood.
Tim Perry, owner of Picket Fence Properties, has purchased 36 lots on Anderson’s near west side with the intent of turning them into orchards containing several varieties of apple, peach, plum, apricot and nectarine trees.
Perry said 12 lots have been planted with approximately 500 trees; another 24 orchards will be planted over the next two years.
The cost is approximately $2,000 for each orchard.
Over the years, Perry’s company has purchased and restored numerous homes in a 100-square-block area from Jackson Street to Madison Avenue and from First to 10th streets.
The company has restored and remodeled 44 properties in the grid.
“There are so many in-filled lots that are not buildable on,” Perry said. “I would purchase them as they became available just to keep the neighborhood looking good.
“We let kids play in them and keep them clean and remove trash,” he said. “I thought about landscaping them, but that’s a lot of work.”
Perry said he considered developing mini-parks on some of the lots, but the city of Anderson has already taken care of that need.
“I thought about community gardens, but that’s asking other people to come in and make your properties look right,” he said. “We came up with the idea of orchards. It’s a long-term plan and in three to five years would produce fruit.”
Perry said throughout the spring and summer months, different fruits will come into season that people can pick at no cost.
Remaining produce at the end of each growing season will be harvested and donated to local food pantries.
Every orchard site will be marked with the company’s trademark white picket fence with a sign detailing what fruit is available at each site.
Perry said the fruit trees are being purchased from a company in Georgia that specializes in trees.
“We sent them soil samples because we didn’t know what would work,” he said. “If one tree doesn’t work, we will replace them in the future.”
Perry said he has invested in the neighborhood and the orchards will increase property values in the area.
He also noted a plan to show movies at the company’s headquarters building in the former fire station at Third and Hendricks streets.
“When I came to Anderson the city was rebuilding and the infrastructure was already there,” Perry said of his efforts. “Every other house was boarded up and in my trade of fixing houses, that’s where you start.”
He said the houses could be purchased and remodeled at a reasonable cost in the area.
“We wanted to draw people and their families to the area,” Perry said. “Right now, we’re getting less police calls than any other neighborhood in the city.”
He said there is a waiting list for properties that are being remodeled and he has never had to evict a renter.
“People have moved, but most are staying in the neighborhood,” Perry said. “We’ve never had to put up a “For Rent” sign. It’s all word of mouth.”