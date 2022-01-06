ANDERSON — The Christian Center and Turning Point Madison County will have an emergency shelter for cold weather tonight.
The emergency overnight shelter check-in starts at 6 p.m. Checkout time will be 10 a.m. Men will be housed in The Christian Center chapel, 625 Main St., Anderson. Women will be housed at Willow Place, 123 E. 10th St., Anderson. Children will be housed with their guardian.
Temperatures are forecast to drop to a low of 6 degrees with wind chill values as low as -7, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.