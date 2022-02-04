ANDERSON — Despite temperatures in the mid-teens throughout most of the day Friday, locals took to the snow — either to shovel it or have fun playing in it.
Dozens of locals flocked to Shadyside Park’s sledding hill to showcase their abilities. Some chose the more traditional option of sitting, while others laid, went down on their knees, backwards, or standing up while some just rolled down with a sled.
Amber Cole and her daughter Sophie drove from Frankton to come sledding at the popular hill after digging out the family car.
“We haven’t really been out in (the snow) too much," Amber said. "We just kind of dug ourselves out today.”
An abundance of sledders were enjoying the day off from school, though many still had e-learning days.
Charity Rees’ son, Cameron, had an e-learning day at his school on Friday. The Anderson mother-son duo spent approximately two hours sledding at the hill in the afternoon.
“I’m out of breath going down (on) the sled,” Charity said, as she finished sledding down the hill.
She was sporting multiple layers of clothing to keep warm; she guessed that she had on about six layers.
“My getup is pretty fantastic. I’m pretty warm,” Charity said.
Charity said that typically, she has to remind Cameron to get his e-learning done. However, Friday was a different story.
“He got e-learning done early,” she said. “Today he was on it because he was ready to go sledding.”
Cameron said he was excited to be out sledding and his favorite part was sledding down the hill backwards.
A group of home-schooled students from Anderson also took to the hills.
Four friends, Elise Long, Anika Long, CJ Baker and Peyton Abels, lined up on their sled and went down together, screaming in excitement as they came down.
All four friends noted that Friday was the first time they were able to come out to the hills to sled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.