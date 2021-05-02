MUNCIE — Government agencies and the company responsible continued over the weekend to address a spill of off-road diesel fuel into Buck Creek in Delaware County.
The creek feeds into the White River.
According to The Star Press, Progress Rail discovered the accidental spill of about 150 gallons at its locomotive manufacturing facility off Cowan Road in Muncie.
An environmental response service was mobilized, according to Amy Everett, communications director for Progress Rail. The company coordinated its efforts with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) and the City of Muncie.
IDEM's emergency response team received a call Thursday reporting a red fuel-like substance from an unknown source in Buck Creek. The substance was later determined to be diesel fuel.
The cause of the spill was under review over the weekend.
IDEM placed an absorbent boom in the creek at two locations to prevent the fuel from continuing to leak downstream.
About seven miles of Buck Creek were impacted near the confluence with White River. A petroleum sheen was seen on White River near the confluence.
IDEM officials said cleanup efforts would likely continue for a week.
