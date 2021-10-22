ANDERSON — Dressed as Gecko and Catboy, respectively, Tre’von Ivey, 5, and Therron Ivey, 8, walked the plank, trying the avoid the imaginary sharks represented by fins on a blue tarp.
The activity was one of many offered Friday at a Fall Fun Fest, a kickoff event for the new Strengthening Indiana Families Family Resource Center at the Anderson Branch YMCA, 28 W. 12th St. The center will host monthly family fun events and provide a variety of resources for parents and children, including children’s events, nutrition and financial literacy classes, and parent cafés.
Tre’von and Therron’s grandmother, Angela Sawyer, said she heard about the event through her sister, who works at the Anderson YMCA. She said it was a great way to spend a rainy Friday evening.
“I got the kids, and we came on out to get the candy and the information provided,” she said.
In addition to trick or treating and other fun activities, the fun fest included information booths set up by a variety of organizations, including the Salvation Army, Anderson Public Library and the Family Solution Center. Food also was provided across the street through a partnership with Megan Wills, director of the Anderson First United Methodist Church.
Wills, director of the Children’s Bureau, said the resource center was established to ensure people can get the information they need to make their lives better.
“We want to have it so it’s a stigma-free place where people can feel comfortable getting the information they need,” she said.
Wills said she expects similar free family events to be offered at YMCA locations around the county, including Elwood and Pendleton.
“We know that Madison County obviously is bigger than just Anderson,” she said. “We’ll see what’s working seasonally in the community and make adjustments where necessary.”
Alicia Pugh, family service specialist for TRC Head Start, said she believes events like the fun fest are a great way to provide safe activities for families and get out information about her organization and what it can do to prepare children to enter kindergarten.
“Our families need so much more. Instead of going to the internet, this is a one-stop shop,” she said. “This has been a wonderful turnout today. The families are so excited. I wouldn’t be anywhere but here.”
