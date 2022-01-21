ANDERSON — The recent passage of a federal infrastructure bill promising billions of dollars to state and local governments for infrastructure projects could lead contractors to adopt more aggressive business strategies, including accelerating hiring in order to take on more ambitious projects.
A recent forecast by a leading industry trade group found that construction contractors expect demand for road and bridge repairs, as well as other projects, to increase significantly this year.
“Contractors are, overall, very optimistic about the outlook for the construction industry in 2022,” said Stephen E. Sandherr, CEO of the Association of General Contractors of America. “While contractors face challenges this year, most of those will be centered on the need to keep pace with growing demand for construction projects.”
An estimated $8.8 billion is expected to find its way to Indiana during the next five years, according to a White House fact sheet detailing plans for disbursing the nearly $1.2 trillion included in the package.
Officials believe that as the money makes more projects available for bidding, companies that regularly do such work will redouble their efforts to add qualified workers. The AGC forecast found that 74% of companies in the construction industry expect to hire more people in 2022.
As in many other sectors, however, an ongoing labor shortage could make meeting demand challenging.
“From what I’m hearing, they’re all struggling to hire now,” Madison County Engineer Jessica Bastin said. “Like many other industries, the construction industry — there’s an abundance of positions and maybe not as many qualified candidates, people to fill the roles.”
Bastin said the county hopes to bid out several significant infrastructure projects this year, including a paving contract that she expects will be ready for bidding in the next few months.
She added that the prospect of more federal dollars flowing into the county, coupled with funding from last year’s American Rescue Plan Act, creates an opportunity to get several dormant ideas for upgrades onto the drawing board.
Contracts are being prepared for contractors that do annual work for the county, and Bastin said her office is working on designs ff? and procuring materials at reasonable prices for upcoming projects. However, without more definition on when and how funding will be made available, plans can only be made to a certain point.
“Our approach, really, is to try and just get ready for it as well as we can without really knowing what the target’s going to be,” Bastin said.
“It’s kind of a moving target because we don’t really know what the requirements are going to be, how it’s going to be dispersed, exactly what it’s going to look like … so we’re just trying to get as many things lined up on the front end as we can.”
