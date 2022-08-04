ELWOOD — Visitation and funeral services have been scheduled for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was killed while on duty early Sunday morning.
The visitation for Officer Shahnavaz will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at ITOWN Church, 12491 E 136th Street, Fishers, Indiana 46038.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday at ITOWN Church, 12491 E 136th Street, Fishers, Indiana 46038. Any police officers planning to attend are asked to begin arriving at 8:30 a.m. After the funeral, interment will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery, 700 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208.
The procession route from the church to the cemetary will be as follows:
- ITOWN Church to Brook School Road
- North (Left) on Brook School Road to Campus Parkway
- East (Right) onto Campus Parkway to Interstate 69 North
- East (Left) onto Interstate 69 North to State Road 13 (214 Exit)
- North (Left) on State Road 13 to County Road 300 S
- West (Left) on County Road 300 S to Atlantic Road
- North (Right) on Atlantic Road/ State Road 13 to State Road 37
- Continue North (Right) on State Road 37 to State Road 128
- East (Right) onto State Road 128 to County Road 900 West
- North (Left) onto County Road 900 West / Anderson Street to South "B" Street
- Continue on South "B" Street to 16th Street (Elwood)
- North (Left) onto 16th Street to Main Street/ State Road 28
- West (Left) on Main Street / State Road 28 to US 31 South (Meridian Street)
- South (Left) onto US 31 South (Meridian Street) to 34th Street
- West (Right) onto 34th Street into Crown Hill Cemetery
The procession will pause in front of the Elwood Police Department, located at 1505 South B Street, Elwood, Indiana for the final 10-42 call. The procession will then continue under a Garrison Flag, which will be located at South 16th and Main Street.