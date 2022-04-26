ANDERSON — Tim Funk has been elected as the new chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party.
Funk had been interim chairman after Amie Hood resigned of as chairperson on April 15.
He was elected Tuesday during a party caucus at Democratic Party headquarters.
Funk is the third party chairperson in Madison County in the past 13 months.
He was opposed by local business owner Tim Perry.
In remarks to the precinct committee officials, Funk said he has been working with the candidates running for county office this year.
“The job of the chairman is to get Democrats elected in the county and city,” Funk said. “I will work day and night to get Democrats elected. If you’re running for office, I’m here for you.”
Perry said if elected chairman, he wanted the party to have a social media presence and for party workers in the precincts to find out what people need.
“Through social media, we can find out what is going on in the community,” he said. “I’m for where the party is going but have a different plan on how to get there.”
After the election, Funk said he wants Perry to remain active with the local party.
Funk previously said that after the primary election, the intent is to fill the vacancies on the November ballot, which has to be completed by July 1.
He said a second caucus will take place 10 days after the election of a chairperson to elect a vice chairperson for the party.
Hood was elected after the resignation of Thomas Newman Jr. last September.
Newman was elected chairman in March 2021 to replace Ludy Watkins, who retired.