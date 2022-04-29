ANDERSON — Four years ago, the fiscal outlook for Madison County was bleak.
The general fund operating balance was at less than $8 million and the Rainy Day Fund was at $36,000.
Madison County Auditor Rick Gardner said Friday the operating balance, which funds the daily operations of county government from each distribution of property taxes, was at $12 million at the start of the year.
Gardner said the county should conclude the year with an operating balance of between $9 million and $10 million.
“That’s not surplus,” chief deputy Todd Culp said. “We need those funds for cash flow.”
Gardner said last year the Madison County Council agreed to transfer $100,000 per month into the Rainy Day fund, which is used for emergency spending.
He said this year the council agreed to place $150,000 per month into the fund.
Gardner said by the end of the year the county should have a Rainy Day fund balance of $5.7 million.
“The county has never had that kind of a balance in the Rainy Day fund,” he said.
“I’m excited about where the county is financially right now,” Gardner said. “That’s our job.”
He explained that in 2018 the Madison County Council voted to transfer $3.5 million from the operating balance to pay the county’s matching share of the Eisenhower Bridge.
“That was done so the county wouldn’t have to issue a bond for the bridge,” Gardner said.
Currently, the county has a debt of $8.1 million for the new radio system and the remediation of the asbestos and remodeling of the Madison County Government Center.
Culp said the county also paid off $3.5 million to construct the Community Corrections facilities in five years, saving the county annual lease payments on a privately owned building.
“We have been aggressive about reducing the debt and building up the Rainy Day fund,” Gardner said. “We have had a county council that we could work with.”
Gardner said funds were added into some budgets to reflect actual expenditures made by departments.
“It’s just basic economics,” Gardner said. “Running the county like a business has been helpful.
“Our office does the financial analysis and the council members use their personal experiences to make the decisions and create a balanced budget,” he added.
Gardner said his office has been transparent in providing the council all the funding that is available.
“We ask the council not to spend up to a certain amount to protect the operating balance,” he said.