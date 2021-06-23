ANDERSON — Anderson police charged a man with dealing methamphetamine after officers responded to a call of a person causing trouble at a gas station.
Justin Edward Lockridge, 33, is charged with Level 2 felony dealing in methamphetamine, 10 or more grams, and Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance.
Anderson police were dispatched to the GetGo Gas Station, 840 S. Scatterfield Road, after receiving a report that a man was causing problems for a store clerk there about 1 a.m. Friday.
Lockridge was at the gas station, but it is unclear in the affidavit of probable cause written by APD Officer Michael Porter whether Lockridge was the person causing the issue.
“During the course of our interaction, I asked him questions pertaining to drug activity and consent to search his vehicle, which he denied,” Porter wrote. “While looking through the back passenger-side open window, I observed a black and clear plastic bag that contained green plant material residue.”
Porter also said in the affidavit that he could “smell the odor of fresh marijuana coming from inside the car.”
A search of the car was conducted and, according to the affidavit, 40 grams of a crystal substance was found. The substance field-tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine and was taken from the vehicle, along with “green plant material,” digital scales, clear bags, prescription drugs not prescribed to Lockridge and $2,316 in cash.
Lockridge was arrested and taken to the Madison County Jail.
