ANDERSON – The first piece of legislation introduced by Sen. Mike Gaskill to change how positions are filled on county planning commissions has passed the Indiana Senate.
Gaskill’s bill, which requires members of county plan commissions to be county residents, passed the Senate by a 46-1 vote.
“I wasn’t sure I would get support from a lot of Democrats in the Senate,” he said Friday. “They saw it as a non-partisan issue.”
The legislation is being sponsored in the Indiana House by Rep. Tom Saunders, R-New Castle. Gaskill is sponsoring a similar bill in the Senate that Saunders introduced in the House.
Gaskill’s legislation would amend Indiana law to read that an agricultural extension educator must be a resident of the county to serve on the plan commission.
In the event the agricultural extension educator is not a county resident, the county extension board would be required to select a resident who is a property owner with an agricultural interest to serve for one year.
Gaskill previously said the Legislative Services Agency, which drafted the legislation, found there are eight extension educators around Indiana who don’t reside in the county where they are serving on a plan commission.
In Henry County, the extension educator resides in Wayne County, he said.
Gaskill amended the legislation to allow the Purdue Extension offices to have their educator, if not a resident of the county, to be a non-voting member of a local county Plan Commission.
The voting member appointed by the Purdue Extension office in each county would have to be a resident of the county.
A second amendment allows Purdue Extension offices to name someone from the county to a Plan Commission by Oct. 1.
He said a one-year extension could be requested by the commissioners in the county to come into compliance with the legislation.
It also requires the designee of a county surveyor to serve on a Plan Commission to be a resident of the county.
The bill also was amended by Gaskill to include the case of a temporary member of a Plan Commission being appointed because of a conflict of interest. That person would have to be a county resident.
State law requires nine members on a county plan commission with one member of the county commissioners, one member of the county council, county surveyor, county agricultural extension educator and five citizen members.
The issue was raised when Invenergy received approval of a special exception for the proposed Lone Oak Solar Energy Center in northern Madison County.
At the time, Beth Vansickle, a non-resident of Madison County, served on the Madison County Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals because of her job with the Purdue Extension Office.
Vansickle gave one of the yes votes for the approval of the special exception for the $110 million project.
Opponents of the project have filed a lawsuit claiming that Vansickle, as a non-resident of the county, should not have been serving on the boards.
