ANDERSON – The first piece of legislation introduced by Sen. Mike Gaskill has taken another step toward final adoption in the Indiana General Assembly.
Gaskill’s legislation will change how positions are filled on county planning commissions.
It passed the Indiana Senate by a 46-1 vote and has passed two of the three required readings in the Indiana House.
The legislation passed the second reading in the House without being amended and is eligible for final passage on Monday.
“I learned a lot through the process,” Gaskill said of his first piece of legislation that is moving toward passage after taking office in 2019.
Gaskill’s legislation would amend Indiana law to read that the agricultural extension educator must be a resident of the county to serve on that county’s plan commission.
In the event the agricultural extension educator is not a county resident, the county extension board will be required to select a resident who is a property owner with an agricultural interest to serve for one year.
Gaskill said Friday the bill was amended to apply to membership of an area plan commission.
Rep. Tom Saunders, R-New Castle has introduced similar legislation and the two bills have the same language.
If approved, the legislation would take effect July 1.
“I believe when a plan commission makes a decision there are consequences from those decisions,” Gaskill said. “If they are county residents, they have to deal with those consequences.”
He previously said the Legislative Services Agency, which drafted the legislation, found there are eight extension educators around Indiana who don’t reside in the county where they are serving on a plan commission.
In Henry County, the extension educator resides in Wayne County, he said.
Gaskill had amended the legislation to allow the Purdue Extension offices to have their educator, if not a resident of the county, to be a non-voting member of a local county plan commission.
The voting member appointed by the Purdue Extension office in each county would have to be a resident of the county.
A second amendment allows Purdue Extension offices to name someone from the county to a plan commission by Oct. 1.
He said a one-year extension could be requested by the commissioners in the county to come into compliance with the legislation.
It also requires the plan commission designee of a county surveyor to be a resident of the county.
The bill also was amended by Gaskill to include, in the case of a temporary member of a plan commission being appointed because of a conflict of interest, that that person must be a county resident.
State law requires nine members on a county plan commission with one member of the county commissioners, one member of the county council, the county surveyor, the county agricultural extension educator and five citizen members.
The issue was raised when Invenergy received approval of a special exception for the proposed Lone Oak Solar Energy Center in northern Madison County.
At the time, Beth Vansickle, a non-resident of Madison County, served on the Madison County Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals because of her job with the Purdue Extension office.
Vansickle gave one of the yes votes for the approval of the special exception for the $110 million project.
Opponents of the project have filed a lawsuit claiming that Vansickle, as a non-resident of the county, should not have been serving on the boards.
