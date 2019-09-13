PENDLETON — Two elected officials will speak at the Sept. 19 meeting of the Madison County Tea Party, to be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Building at 299 Falls Park Drive.
State Sen. Mike Gaskill will share his experience as a newly elected member of the Indiana Senate.
Kelly Gaskill, former Madison County treasurer and current president of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, will speak about her experience on the county board. The three-member board is responsible for the administration of the county.
Following a refreshment break, John H. Aukerman will show Lesson 8 from the Hillsdale College course, "Introduction to the Constitution." This is a free course featuring Hillsdale professor and president Larry P. Arnn. Lesson 8 is titled, "The Separation of Powers."
The lesson focuses on the three functions of government, and how the Constitution separates these functions into separate departments and delegates specific powers to each.
The video series will continue through 2019 on the second Thursday of each month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.