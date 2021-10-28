ANDERSON — For the past 14 months, a group of local women have been providing food, clothing and cleaning supplies to those in need.
Project 765 was started in August, 2020 by the Gathering of the Queens Royal Sisterhood, whose members distribute items to those needing them every Tuesday at a former Speedway station.
The group recently received $3,300 from Rekindle Anderson and an additional $500 from Jackson Park Group.
“This is a team effort that started in August 2020 in the midst of the pandemic,” Marilyn Collier said. “There is always a line of cars.
“People will be out here despite the weather,” she said. “There is a need. We don’t have a grocery store, and people need resources.”
Collier said this is something the nonprofit needs to keep doing.
“We’re better and stronger together,” she said.
Donations received go into the project; the organization also hopes to obtain grant funding.
“We like our location here because people are able to walk here to the mobile market,” Collier said of the site at Nichol and Raible avenues.
She said local farmers are donating food items.
“We get to meet people and have a good time doing it.”
The Gathering of the Queens would like to purchase a panel truck because there are corporate donors that want to provide items, but they come on skids.
“We need a truck for five or six skids,” Collier said.
Stacey Kelley has been volunteering weekly as a part of the project.
“Coming here is a part of my ministry, and this is what I love to do,” she said. “I feel God called me to do this. It’s my passion.
“It’s very encouraging because there is a need on the west side, and we’re letting people know that there are people that care.”
Lexie Altum was stopping for the first time at Project 765.
“I was taking my daughter to school and saw the sign,” she said. “It’s very important. We’re struggling right now.”
Altum said she is just starting a job at Amazon in Greenfield.
Connie Johnson is a regular at the Tuesday food giveaway.
“It’s real important to me because I’m a senior citizen on a fixed income,” she said. “I was surprised it’s every week at first. But they’ve been doing it for a long time.”
Lashawn Richardson, who is disabled, also is a regular at Project 765.
“It’s very important,” she said. “I’m surprised they do this. There is always a line of cars.”
