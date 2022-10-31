ANDERSON — For the past two year the Gathering of the Queens Royal Sisterhood has been distributing food and other items on a weekly basis to those in need.
Every Tuesday, the Gathering of Queens operates a mobile pantry at the former Speedway station at the intersection of Nichol and Raible avenues.
Starting this month, the organization is seeking contributions from community members to continue to meet the need through the winter months.
Marilyn Collier, a founder of the Gathering of Queens, said the group is hoping that 1,000 community members will provide a minimum of $20 in an effort to raise $20,000.
“We know all our money can’t come from corporate sponsors,” she said. “We know that people might not be able to donate $100, so we’re hoping for donations of $20.”
Collier said with food insecurity and the rising prices the goal is to raise $20,000 to be able to purchase more can goods for distribution.
Tuesday starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Speedway station the group will distribute 50 cases of chicken obtained through Kroger.
Donations can be made at the pantry site or by mail at The Gathering of the Queens, 2222 W. 12th Street, Anderson, IN, 46016, or through the Network for Good and Gathering of Queens Facebook pages.
Collier said the organization is also starting next year the Princess Project, a mentoring and nurturing program for girls and parents.
“There are a lot of mentoring projects for school age girls,” she said. “Project Princess is for girls in pre-school and their mothers.”
Collier said the program will include health and wellness, education, tutoring and music.
“We know for a single mother or a mother with several children it can be overwhelming at times,” she said. “We want to provide support.”
Collier said mothers and their daughters can start signing up for the program in January with classes expected to start in March at the Impact Center.
“We appreciate the mayor recognizing us as a noteworthy organization,” she said. “The Queens organization continues to work hard to address issues throughout the city.”