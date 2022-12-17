ANDERSON — For more than two years, the Gathering of the Queens has distributed food on a weekly basis in Anderson.
This week, they took the next step in assisting those in need.
Through a partnership with the Anderson Impact Center at the former Robinson Elementary School, the Queens have opened a senior pantry.
The senior pantry was announced Friday evening during an event sponsored by the Queens for community members that included a meal and entertainment.
On Sunday, they hosted the “Queens Love Event” to distribute coats donated by Community Hospital Anderson and toys for children.
“The senior pantry comes from a collaboration with the Impact Center," Marilyn Collier said. “They invited us to come in and set up a pantry.
“It really fit in with what were going to do with the Princess Project,” she added. “We combined those two and had our first seniors in (Thursday).”
The Princess Project is a mentoring program for young woman. There are 15 young women signed up for the program.
The senior pantry will be open every Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Collier said Purdue University donated many food items for the senior pantry.
“We also had Club Edge from the Edgewood Elementary School that brought 500 canned food items," she said.
“We're going to partner with them and have lunch with Club Edge once a month.”
As the Queens have been doing since 2020 at the intersection of Nichol and Raible avenues, their mobile market remains open on a weekly basis.
“The mobile market is serving up to 200 families every week,” Collier said. “We have the other pantry on 12th Street and at least 50 people receive food items and other essentials on monthly basis.”
Collier said 2022 has been a good year for the Gathering of the Queens.
“It was good to see that the Queens carried on and we all have the same vision,” she said. “We appreciate all our corporate sponsors and supporters.”