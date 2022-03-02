ANDERSON — After being closed for almost two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Geater Community Center will reopen Monday.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. announced that the community center and the Park Department offices, all at 1611 Chase St., will be open to the public.
“We are excited to be able to reopen these facilities to the public and to be able to provide first-class programming at the Geater Center for our community,” Broderick said in a news release.
“We appreciate all of the cooperation of the public and their understanding of the need to be protective during this unprecedented pandemic,” he said. “We are hopeful that the number of cases being reported will continue to remain low in order that we can operate as in the past.”
The facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The gym, weight room and boxing room will open immediately.
Activities will be announced on the city’s website in the computer, craft and multipurpose rooms.
The restrooms are open to the public.
Participants will be required to sign in, and parents have to provide contact information for minor children.
Masks, sanitizer and temperature checks will be available on a voluntary basis, and the staff will periodically sanitize the equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.