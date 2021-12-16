ANDERSON — This year for Christmas, third grader Chloe Marlow and her father, James Marlow, gave all 441 students and staff at her Valley Grove Elementary a gift — a blanket.
“I think they would love blankets, and they would love to take them around whenever they’re cold,” Chloe said.
On Wednesday, Chloe, Marlow and school staff loaded all of the blankets onto carts and wheeled them down to each classroom. Chloe wished each class a Merry Christmas as they left the gifts with teachers.
“Chloe couldn’t sleep last night because she was so excited,” Marlow said. “She came into my room at 2 a.m., she said “Daddy I can’t sleep. I’m so excited.”
She had originally gotten the idea to give blankets to everyone after watching a commercial on TV one day before school. The commercial was for a nonprofit called Blankets of Hope. The group’s mission is “to inspire a global movement of kindness, one blanket at a time.”
“I actually wanted to do it so they could have a Christmas present for Christmas,” Chloe said. “I know a lot of people don’t get a lot of presents.”
Chloe and Marlow purchased the blankets through Blankets of Hope and brought them home, where they put each blanket into its own Christmas bag.
When Chloe first showed interest in doing this, she wanted to make sure all the students would be able to get the gift to make them happy. Marlow thought that the school staff should also receive the gift.
“I thought of the faculty because of everything they’re going through. It’s really difficult times for them,” he said.
Previously, Chloe had attended Anderson Preparatory Academy and Marlow said they donated $1,000 to the school at Christmas time 2019. Unfortunately, they were unable to do an act of kindness at Chloe’s school due to COVID-19, as it was mostly virtual.
Aside from this, Marlow noted that every year before Christmas, Chloe goes through her toys and donates the unwanted toys to the Salvation Army or Goodwill.
He also explained that he doesn’t hold her back on doing these acts of kindness because Chloe is doing well in school and her extracurricular activities.
“She’s in ballet, she’s in piano, she’s an honor roll student,” Marlow said.
Chloe’s teacher, Jack Raper, mentioned that Chloe is great student to have in class.
“She’s just a very sweet girl. Very caring, just even in the classroom.”
All of the students and staff at Valley Grove were very appreciative of the generosity and acts of kindness that Chloe and her dad displayed.
Fourth grade teacher Kellie Morgan noted that in her 20 years of teaching, she has not witnessed an act of kindness like this.
