ANDERSON — Upcoming weather could be too cold for most dogs and cats. Pet owners should take extra special care of their furry friends during the upcoming winter storm, advises Susie Schieve, director of Madison County Humane Society.
To keep from running afoul of law enforcement, she recommended that animals be brought in to a warm, dry place and given food and unfrozen water.
Leaving an animal unsheltered in temperatures below 30 degrees violates the city’s animal ordinance; they must have adequate shelter, she said.
Schieve advised those thinking of taking in strays or neglected animals to do the following:
When taking in a stray, she recommended that they should be slowly warmed, given water and a small amount of food, if they appear to be malnourished.
With the possibility of double negative wind chills this weekend comes the possibility of frostbite.
Owners should take special care of their animals’ paws, ears and noses. as they could become frostbitten if exposed according an article from the Humane Society of the United States.
As with humans, frostbite can permanently damage tissue, Schieve said; the cold can quite literally freeze their ears off.
Such care should be extended to cats. If a cat is going to be outside, it should be in a shelter. That can be as easy as cutting a doorway into a styrofoam cooler and filling it with straw, she said.
Straw, not blankets, should be used; blankets absorb moisture, which could cause the cat to freeze to death.
Schieve said to reflect on how you’d be in situations like a severe winter storm and care for an animal accordingly.
“How would you feel if you were out there?”