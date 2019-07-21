ELWOOD — Brent Floyd has taken over the family business, but there was a time when he dreamed of leaving the farm.
“I wanted to play baseball,” he said while sitting in the office area of a pole barn surrounded by a sea of crops. “I wanted to play Major League baseball. But I just wasn’t quite good enough.”
Brent Floyd, 53, is the youngest of Richard and Linda Floyd’s four children.
Raised in Elwood, Brent Floyd attended a short course at Purdue University and had scholarship opportunities to play baseball, but he came back to the farm to help his father.
“I think there was just a sense of loyalty to my family,” said Brent Floyd. “At that time I really felt my dad needed help. Of course it’s what I wanted to do, too. It’s not like anyone talked me into it.”
DOING MORE WITH LESS
For more than three generations, the family has raised crops and transitioned through the advancements and ever-evolving technology in agriculture.
A single farm can feed 165 people each year in the U.S. and abroad, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
It is estimated that by the year 2050, the global population will increase to 9.7 billion, which means the world’s farmers will have to grow about 70 percent more food, according the organization.
“We are doing more with less,” said Brent Floyd. “The wild card, just like this year, is the weather.”
Too much rain and not enough rain can be equally devastating for those who work in agriculture.
“The weather can affect people on a mental level that is hard to explain unless you are in a profession that is controlled by the weather,” said Brent Floyd. “You can’t understand it. You just can’t.
“Most people wake up and they don’t care about the weather, but a farmer cares almost every day.”
The only day he stops thinking about the weather is the last day of harvest.
“It’s a very intricate, changing, living, breathing piece of our lives, actually,” he said.
Brent Floyd became a full-time farmer the day he graduated from high school. Today the family farms a couple thousand acres in Madison County.
“We are on the big side of small,” he said with a laugh when asked how many acres they own. “Some farmers just really don’t like to talk acres.”
Most of their crops are seed beans — used to produce future crops — and food grade corn.
“It’s year-round work,” Brent Floyd said. “It really is. There is usually one month in the winter that’s slower. Other than that, we are busy year round.”
TIME AWAY FROM THE FIELDS
When he isn’t in his fields, Brent Floyd said he likes to spend his time riding.
“I’m an avid off-road motorcycle rider,” he said. “I love it.”
Brent Floyd has belonged to the Muddobbers M.C. in Matthews since 1985. It’s a pastime that has brought him both enjoyment and pain.
“I’ve had lots of injuries,” he said. "But I’m OK. I made it. If it doesn’t kill you it makes you better, right?”
The sport has taken him around the world.
“I was in Costa Rica in November off-road riding down there and I’ll go to Colorado in September,” said Brent Floyd. “It’s taken me lots of places and I’ve turned down going to lots of really cool places – Romania, South Africa.
His mother, Linda Floyd, said her son has enjoyed the sport since he was 5.
“He always knew his limitations,” she said about letting him ride at a young age.
LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON
Richard Floyd, 77, considered working in a factory instead of on the family farm.
“I always wanted to be an apprentice or skilled worker in a factory, but it turned out differently,” he said.
Richard Floyd took a job at Guide Lamp out of high school as an apprentice, he said. After about six weeks, though, he was done.
“I couldn’t take being confined in a factory,” he said.
Richard Floyd said he worked with people at Guide Lamp who balanced working both in the factory and on their farms.
“They had to go home and do all of their chores afterwards,” he said, shaking his head.
Richard Floyd missed being outdoors, being his own boss and reaping the rewards from watching the crops grow.
“You can’t take the farm out of the boy,” he said.
THE NEXT GENERATION
Brent Floyd said farming can be a stressful way to make a living.
“This is the first year we didn’t get everything planted,” he said.
But he added farmers will bounce back from this year’s wet spring that kept them out of the fields during the planting season.
“It’s unbelievable how resilient farmers are,” he said. “All my neighbors are super resilient and hard-working people.”
Brent Floyd said not everyone understands the commitment and work that go into farming.
“Farmers are real Americans,” he said with pride. “They get things done. They are one of the last few bastions of independence.”
He said they work long hours that can quickly become a string of days during the planting and harvest seasons. They can also find themselves sweeping a bean bin on a 95-degree day in the middle of the summer.
“You got to want to do it — that’s really what it amounts to,” he said.
Brent Floyd said he hopes one day his son, Bryce, who lives in Iowa, will take over the family farm. Another option is his 11-month old grandson, Hollis Nevers, the son of his daughter, Betsy Nevers.
“After he’s done being a professional baseball player, I would love for my grandson to be a farmer,” Brent Floyd said with a laugh. “It’s a good life.”
