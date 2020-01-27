ANDERSON – By using his experiences in the private sector, Madison County Treasurer Danny Girt is hoping to increase interest earning by 1,000%.
Girt was elected treasurer in 2018 and since that time has increased interest earnings on county funds on an annual basis.
In 2018 the county earned $82,812 in interest that increased to $569,840 last year and Girt has set a goal of $800,000 this year.
“I ran for the office on my past experience,” Girt said Thursday. “I had 25 years of helping people invest their money.”
Trust Indiana was doing some marketing in 2019 and he started researching the opportunity for investing the county’s funds.
“Trust Indiana is overseen by the State Treasurer and was endorsed by Kelly Mitchell,” Girt said. “It was safe, convenient and offered the opportunity for a better interest rate.”
He explained Trust Indiana acts as a checking account for local units of government and there are no restrictions on depositing or withdrawing funds.
Girt said in late May Trust Indiana was offering an interest rate of 2.45% of investments.
“I knew banks treated people differently who had a lot of money deposited,” he said. “At the time I had a 30 day CD (certificate of deposit) that was paying .15% interest.”
“I started using Trust Indiana and went to the local banks and explained I was going to transfer larger sums,” Girt said. “The banks matched the state interest rate.”
With the recent reduction in interest rates by the Federal Reserve the current interest rate is 1.65%.
Girt said that most of the $569,840 interest earnings in 2019 came after the month of August.
He said property tax collections in Madison County increased by approximately $7 million from 2018 to 2019.
Madison County Auditor Rick Gardner said the projected $800,000 in interest earnings this year would be enough to make the bond payments on the new radio dispatch system, the work release and community corrections facility.
“This means a lot for the county,” Gardner said. “It starts getting the county back on track to meet the obligations from tax draw to tax draw.”
He hopes the county will end 2020 with a general fund operating balance of $8.5 million. Gardner said the county’s operating balance should range between $9 million and $9.5 million.
“The interest earnings will help get the Madison County Council get back on track if they watch spending,” Gardner said.
He said in July the county will make the final $750,000 payment for the work release and community corrections facilities.
