The Diamondback is one of many ways to get your thrills at Kings Island.

ANDERSON — Blood donors will receive a ticket to a Cedar Fair amusement park when they donate during a blood drive Friday at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.

The blood drive will be noon-6 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. Walk-ins will be accepted if not all time slots have been filled.

Cedar Fair parks include Kings Island in Mason, Ohio, and Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.

