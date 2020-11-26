ANDERSON — The Salvation Army and The Herald Bulletin are working together again this holiday season to capture the spirit of Christmas for the benefit of local families in need.
The newspaper’s Empty Stocking Fund helps the Salvation Army provide food and other necessities to families year round.
Last year, the Empty Stocking Fund raised $16,875. This year’s goal is to again top $15,000.
“With monies raised, we assisted 680 families and 1,523 children in Madison County with toys, clothes, and food last year,” Major Mike Wolfe said.
“Due to COVID, we are seeing a 30% increase in families in need in the county. We have already signed up 608 families and are expecting 900 families and 1,800 children who will need food, clothing and a toy for Christmas through the Empty Stocking Fund.”
Contribute by mailing cash or a check (made out to the Salvation Army) to Empty Stocking Fund, The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. If you’d like to drop a donation off at the newspaper office, call 765-622-1212 ahead of time.
No donation is too small — or too large!
The Herald Bulletin will publish donors’ names and donation amounts regularly until Christmas Day. The Empty Stocking Fund will also accept anonymous gifts.
You can also give to the Salvation Army by making a contribution to the kettle drive at various locations during the holiday season.
For more information, call The Herald Bulletin at 765-622-1212 or the Salvation Army at 765-644-2538.
