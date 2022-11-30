ANDERSON — The Salvation Army and The Herald Bulletin are working together again this holiday season to capture the spirit of Christmas for the benefit of local families in need.
The newspaper’s Empty Stocking Fund helps the Salvation Army provide food and other necessities to families year-round.
Last year, the Empty Stocking Fund raised a record $31,494.50. This year’s goal is to again top $30,000.
“We anticipate assisting 700 families and 1,300 kids with toys, food and clothing this Christmas,” said Major Mike Wolfe of the local Salvation Army.
Contribute by mailing cash or a check made out to Salvation Army to Empty Stocking Fund, The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. If you’d like to drop a donation off at the newspaper office, call 765-622-1212 ahead.
No donation is too small — or too large!
The Herald Bulletin will publish donors’ names and donation amounts regularly until Christmas Day. The Empty Stocking Fund accepts anonymous gifts.
You also can give to Salvation Army by making a contribution to the kettle drive at various locations during the holiday season.
For more information, call The Herald Bulletin at 765-622-1212 or Salvation Army at 765-644-2538.