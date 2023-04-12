Anderson
Cornhorn League 6 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Anderson University Diversity Dance Festival: Native American and West African Dance Classes 6:30 p.m. at Kardatzke Wellness Center Dance Studio on the campus of Anderson University.
Weekly Wednesday Trivia 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Alexandria
Line dance lessons 7 to 9 p.m. at Alexandria Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard 6 p.m. at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
Bingo 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Markleville
Christian Women’s Fellowship’s chicken and noodle luncheon 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall of East Christian Church, Ind. 38.
Middletown
Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.