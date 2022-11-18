Anderson
• Monthly fish dinner 4 to 7 p.m. at the Madison County Voiture 510 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
• Family Movie Night; Fazoli’s catered dinner, 5 p.m.; movie starts at 6 p.m. at East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
• Red Door Vintage Annual Christmas Open House 6 to 8 p.m. at Red Door Vintage & Thrift, 625 Meridian St.
• The George Smith Traditional Christmas Show 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
• A Night of Worship – The Move 7 p.m. at Celebration Church at Arrow Heights, 1120 Arrow Ave.
• Anderson University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance presents: The Fantasticks 7:30 p.m. at Byrum Hall, 1100 E. Fifth St.
Alexandria
• The Christmas Caper 7:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Chesterfield
• New York Strip steak dinners 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Fortville
• “Mamma Mia!” 7 p.m. at Mount Vernon High School, 8112 N. 200W.
Middletown
• Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.