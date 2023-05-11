ALEXANDRIA — The City of Alexandria could expect more visitors once Golf Club of Alexandria is up and running.
“It’ll put Alexandria on the map, more than it is currently,” said Alan Moore, economic development director for the City of Alexandria.
“This will be a top-quality golf course. When people talk about ‘where do we go to play golf or have dinner,’ Alexandria will be in the conversation.”
The property located off Ind.-9 will include an 18-hole golf course, a clubhouse, condos for seniors and an expansion to Alexandria Car Center.
Construction began July 2021 and the project should reach completion by July 2023, according to Tod Windlan, Golf Club of Alexandria’s director of golf operations.
Principal owner Stuart Reed provided more precise dates. He said condos of “cottages” for seniors should be ready for renters by July 1.
Except for the restaurant, everything should be operational by July 4. The restaurant could be delayed by about a week depending on when the necessary inspections occur.
The restaurant will be called “The Harrison” and will be operated by Root Stock Hospitality Group, which operates the Another Broken Egg restaurants in Fishers, West Lafayette and other areas.
The condos or “cottages” located behind Alexandria Care Center will provide independent living options for seniors ages 55 and up, according to Haley Trump, the representative responsible for the cottages.
Trump also serves director of census and marketing development for Magnolia Health Systems, the company operating Alexandria Care Center.
The 42 units have been built; roughly 10 have been rented as of Thursday.
Cost for the golf course, clubhouse and cottages was estimated at $18 million, according to Reed.
Reed expects the clubhouse will be used for events such as weddings, graduations and class reunions. He’s already had three inquiries about hosting class reunions.