EDGEWOOD — The owner of the Edgewood Golf Course and Edge restaurant has donated the property to the town of Edgewood.
Town council recently voted to accept the donation from current owner Gary Reynolds.
“Christmas came early to Edgewood,” Council President Pat Farran said Friday.
“We’re working on developing a plan,” she said. “We’re looking at leasing the facilities. We absolutely want to keep the Edge (restaurant) and golf course open.”
The Edge closed Saturday and is tentatively scheduled to reopen Jan. 4.
“It might be closed a little longer,” she said. “There is a great staff at the Edge, and we want to keep as many people employed as possible.”
Council members are gathering information about the golf course and the restaurant.
“This is a win-win for our community,” she said.
Town council member Jodi Norrick said portions of the golf course are located in both Edgewood and the city of Anderson.
“We have managed the pool (at the golf course) for several years,” she said. “We have to figure out how to move forward.”
The council is considering leasing the restaurant and is seeking more information before making a decision about future management of the golf course, she noted.
“I know we will keep it a golf course,” Norrick said. “We want more information like what the Grandview Golf Course costs the city of Anderson.”
Reynolds could not be reached for comment by The Herald Bulletin.