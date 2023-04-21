ANDERSON — The Madison County Bicentennial Legacy Committee has announced that it is accepting proposals for the creation of three murals depicting themes highlighting the communities, people and history of Madison County.
If chosen, funding of up to $5,000 to assist in the creation of the mural may be awarded. One mural each will be located in northern, central, and south Madison County locations.
Clayton Whitson, chair of the committee, stated that proposals will be judged on design, creativity, location, and how closely the mural represents Madison County or one of its communities. “We are hoping to see murals which depict an important historical event, place, or some other feature that truly represents Madison County and its people”, Whitson said. “Ideally”, Whitson said, “the murals will celebrate our history, and mention the bicentennial in the artwork.”
Any person or organization is invited to send their proposal to the committee by email at info@getlinkedmadison.com, or mailing to 1106 Meridian St., Suite 109, Anderson, IN 46016. Proposals should include a sketch or other graphic depiction of the proposed design and are asked to be submitted not later than May 31 of this year. Awards will be announced soon after.
For more information, visit madisoncounty200.com or call the Madison County Chamber of Commerce at 765-642-0264.