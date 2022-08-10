ELWOOD — To honor the life of fallen Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz, the Elwood McDonald’s restaurant at 7340 Ind. 28, will donate 50 percent of its sales on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., half of the restaurant’s sales will be donated to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation.
“Officer Shahnavaz was simply doing his job, protecting his community, when a senseless act of violence robbed him of the life and career he deserved,” said McDonald’s owner/operator Reggie Jones. “The Shahnavaz family is hurting. The Elwood community is hurting. We hope that this small act can help support them during this time.”
Donations can also be made in person at McDonald’s during Wednesday’s event. Donations are also being accepted at First Merchant Bank branches or at IndianaFallen.org. The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation is a nonprofit based in Noblesville. One hundred percent of the donations it receives go directly to surviving family members of Indiana police officers who have been killed in the line of duty.