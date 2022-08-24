ANDERSON — The Dane Clark concert of Anderson’s extended Summer Concert Series has been rescheduled for Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Park in Anderson Town Center.
This is a new date for the July concert that was canceled due to weather.
Clark’s typical sets include amazing classic rock covers of artists such as Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, The Doors and many more. He has performed with many artists over the years, including John Mellencamp.
This year’s expanded Summer Concert Series, sponsored by the City of Anderson and the Anderson Parks and Recreation Department, runs from June until October, hosting free concerts at Dickmann Park in Anderson Town Center.
Attendees are reminded to bring a lawn chair. Coolers are also allowed.