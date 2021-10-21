INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, Oct. 23, the Drug Enforcement Administration will sponsor its 21st nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back initiative. The Take Back initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.
Collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment.
This program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.
Unwanted medications may be dropped off at any Indiana State Police post, except the Toll Road post, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23.
Local sites include Anderson Police Department, 1040 Main St.; Edgewood Police Department, 3405 Nichol Ave.; Community Hospital Anderson Police Department, 1515 Madison Ave.; Indiana State Police District 51, 9022 S. Ind. 67; and Pendleton Police Department, 550 N. Pendleton Avenue.
Other collection sites can be located by city or ZIP code online at www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.