ANDERSON — An educational workshop titled “Savvy Social Security Planning: What Baby Boomers Need to Know to Maximize Retirement Income” has been scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Social Security is far more complicated than most people realize. The decisions baby boomers make now can have a tremendous impact on the total amount of benefits they stand to receive over their lifetime.
Questions boomers are asking include:
• Will Social Security be there for me?
• How much can I expect to receive?
• When should I apply for Social Security?
• How can I maximize my benefits?
• Will Social Security be enough to live on in retirement?
To help baby boomers better understand the Social Security system, this workshop will cover
• 5 factors to consider when deciding when to apply for benefits
• When it makes sense to delay benefits — and when it does not
• Why you should always check your earnings record for accuracy
• How to estimate your benefits
• How to coordinate benefits with your spouse
Seating is limited and reservations are recommended. Individuals may reserve space by calling Philip Lavelle at 765-374-4736.