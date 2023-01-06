ANDERSON — An educational workshop titled “Savvy Social Security Planning: What Baby Boomers Need to Know to Maximize Retirement Income” has been scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Social Security is far more complicated than most people realize. The decisions baby boomers make now can have a tremendous impact on the total amount of benefits they stand to receive over their lifetime.

Questions boomers are asking include:

• Will Social Security be there for me?

• How much can I expect to receive?

• When should I apply for Social Security?

• How can I maximize my benefits?

• Will Social Security be enough to live on in retirement?

To help baby boomers better understand the Social Security system, this workshop will cover

• 5 factors to consider when deciding when to apply for benefits

• When it makes sense to delay benefits — and when it does not

• Why you should always check your earnings record for accuracy

• How to estimate your benefits

• How to coordinate benefits with your spouse

Seating is limited and reservations are recommended. Individuals may reserve space by calling Philip Lavelle at 765-374-4736.

Tags

Trending Video