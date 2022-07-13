ANDERSON — The July meeting of the Madison County Historical Society Civil War Roundtable will be held on Monday, July 18 at 7 p.m. at the Museum of Madison County History, 15 W. 11th St., Anderson.
The talk will be “Benjamin Harrison: Hoosier Warrior.”
Biographer Ray E. Boomhower examines the life and times of the 23rd president of the United States, Benjamin Harrison, including his early life, political career, service in the Union army during the Civil War, rise to the White House and his eventual return to Indianapolis.
Boomhower is senior editor at the Indiana Historical Society Press, where he also serves as editor of the history magazine Traces of Indiana and Midwestern History.
The meeting is free and open to the public.