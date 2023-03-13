ANDERSON — The Anderson University dance program is hosting its annual Diversity Dance Festival April 11-13 with a special Backstage Broadway virtual forum on April 17. The festival includes four different events and all are free and open to the public.
The festival, which is generously sponsored by the Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau, opens April 11 at 4:30 p.m. with a Native American dance class instructed by the Andersontown Powwow Association.
A West African dance class instructed by Dr. C. Kemal Nance of the University of Illinois will be offered April 12 at 4:30 p.m. and a guest company performance from Dance Kaleidoscope will be held in York Performance Hall April 13 at 7:30 p.m.
Dance Kaleidoscope’s performance at AU will be followed by a discussion forum and the group will also host a masterclass for AU’s dance majors while on campus.
On April 17, AU will host Broadway Bound: Visions in Color in York Performance Hall at 7 p.m. The live virtual forum will feature performers from “MJ: The Musical” and “Hamilton.”