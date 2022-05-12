ANDERSON — The Anderson Area Children’s Choir, a division of the Indianapolis Children’s Choir, has been awarded funding from the Madison County Community Foundation.
As the 2021-22 concert season comes to a close, the Children’s Choir will host a free community concert Friday, May 13, at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Anderson.
The AACC received the First Quarter Community Impact Grant for Artistic and Music Education Programs that will support quality music education and choral performance experiences for children and youth in Madison County. This impactful grant will help the AACC continue to serve the community as the only professional children’s artistic and music education organization in Madison County, and the only program that brings together children and youth from multiple schools, communities and backgrounds.
Programs are available for kids in kindergarten through grade 12. The choir is dedicated to the art of excellent choral singing for children and youth who reside within Anderson and Madison County. The organization offers a performance-based program which strongly emphasizes developing musical literacy and appreciation through choral literature while utilizing Kodály teaching techniques.
To enroll a child, attend a concert, or make a financial donation, visit icchoir.org or call 317-940-9640.