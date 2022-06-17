ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art is offering 10 scholarships for its Summer Art Camp.
Students are encouraged to apply on the museum’s website, wwwandersonart.org. Applications are requested by June 26.
Applications will be reviewed based on answers to application questions.
Students will be notified on or before July 1 if they will receive a scholarship.
Class fees include all materials and a snack. Each camp runs from 9 a.m. to non Monday to Friday for Grades 1-6. Registration information is online at www.andersonart.org/summer-art-camps
The first two weeks are full. All classes below are $80 for museum members and $90 for nonmembers.
• Week 3 (June 27-July 1): Native American Art & Design, in partnership with AndersonTown PowWow
• Week 4 (July 11-15): Fiber
• Week 5 (July 18-22): 2D
Scholarships are possible due to a grant from Youth Leadership Academy of Madison County, in partnership with Madison County Community Foundation.