INDIANAPOLIS — Signing in to buy hunting, fishing and trapping licenses looks different because of a new state online portal called Access Indiana.
The new portal is safe, secure and easy to use for citizens to interact with all facets of state government through a single login instead of many, according to a press release from the State of Indiana.
Presently, users can enter 18 services from Access Indiana. A full list is available at www.in.gov.
Individuals who already have an Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) account to purchase licenses should watch for an email from the DNR providing login information. New DNR customers will be directed to create an Access Indiana account before supplying additional DNR-specific account information.
To prepare for the transition, customers can create an Access Indiana account today at access.IN.gov. For help getting started with Access Indiana, go to www.in.gov/access/getting-started.
For additional assistance with usernames or passwords, call 800-457-8283.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.