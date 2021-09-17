NEW CASTLE — Cathy Morris will headline the “Live @ The Arts Park” Henry County Concert Series on Friday at the Arts Park Pavilion.
Opening act Brian Winchester will start the evening’s entertainment at 6:30 p.m. Morris, who plays the electric violin, will follow.
Morris will be joined by her band, which includes Steve Dokken on bass and Tony Medeiros on drums. Dokken has toured internationally with the Henry Mancini Orchestra. Medeiros is a certified music therapist.
All ages are welcome to attend the free concert; donations will be accepted for future concerts. The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Coolers are allowed.
The area Kiwanis will sell concessions during the concert to benefit their community endeavors to help local youth.
Find out more about the series at henrycountyarts.org/henry-county-concert-series/ or by following the concert series on Facebook and Instagram.
