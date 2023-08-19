ANDERSON — After a four-year hiatus under COVID-19 restriction, the tradition of Heritage Hymn Sing will return to Park Place Church of God on Sunday, Aug. 27.
Titled “Then Sings My Soul,” the hymn sing will celebrate songs of faith that have nurtured generations in the Church of God movement.
Pre-service music will begin at 5:30 p.m. featuring a variety of instrumentalists. A brass quintet will accompany hymns throughout the evening program, which will begin at 6 p.m. Park Place Church is at 501 College Drive.
Singers wishing to join the mass choir gathering from local churches will be asked to attend a rehearsal in the Park Place sanctuary at 3:15 p.m. the afternoon of the sing to prepare.
James Dodson will be one of the guest conductors and will be recognized that evening for his ministry.
For more information, contact Park Place Church of God at 765-642-0216.