ANDERSON — Plenty of tears were shed Friday evening when a young boy’s dog lost in New Mexico was returned to him in Anderson.
A good Samaritan traveled more than 2,100 miles from Austin, Texas, to New Mexico and then to Anderson to reunite an 8-year-old boy with his companion dog.
Merrick, who has severe autism, was overwhelmed when Sky was brought to his home on Silver Street with an escort by the Anderson Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
“Having Sky back home means the world to me,” said Miranda Huckeby, Merrick’s mother. “I didn’t think we would ever see her again when we left New Mexico. I thought she was gone.”
She said Sky is her son’s “momma dog.”
“It’s amazing,” Huckeby said. “It was like a miracle, everyone pulling together. (Sky) will be in his room tonight, sleeping under his bed like she always does.”
Huckeby and her son left San Diego on Jan. 21 after her husband told her to move out.
“She went missing on a Saturday and was found the next day at a church,” she said.
Gayla Taylor, Miranda’s sister in-law, started the search for Sky.
“My sister in-law sent me a text message that Sky was gone,” Taylor said, hugging Sky with tears in her eyes. “What do you mean, Sky is gone?
“I told her to send me the location where Sky was missing and started the search for her,” she said. “I never thought I would see her again.”
Huckeby said the Siberian husky has been with her son for four years.
Last Sunday during the trip, she stopped in New Mexico along the road to check on the vehicle. Within seconds, Sky had taken off.
They searched for the dog, driving around the desert in the dark with no sign of Sky.
Sky was found near a church and taken to a local animal shelter. A New Mexico rescue group soon made the connection.
Sky was at the Grants Animal Care Center in New Mexico and a ride was secured to return Sky with the family in Anderson.
Liz Yorck with Y2K Pet Transport traveled from Austin to New Mexico to pick up Sky and deliver him to Anderson.
Yorck said Sky behaved well on the trip to Anderson.
“There will be no charge for this,” she said.
Tawn Kramer traveled from Nashville, Tennessee, to help bring Sky home with Yorck.
“My son, who has autism, turned 21 yesterday,” she said. “Leaving him on his birthday was hard, but he said, ‘Mom go give him his dog.’”
Madison County Sheriff John Beeman, along with Maj. Mike Warner and two APD officers, directed Yorck to the Huckeby home.
Beeman said it was a great team effort on the part of volunteers that brought the dog here.
“Merrick is a big fan of police officers,” Anderson Police Chief Mike Lee said. “At Halloween he dressed up as a police officer and Sky was wearing a K-9 vest.”
A local groomer in New Mexico cleaned Sky up for her trip home, complete with two bows in her fur.
“She has just been a real sweetheart,” said Dale Kuehnert, director of Grants Animal Care Center. “This is a happy story because we always want a dog to get back and be reunited with their family.”
He said a picture of Sky was posted on their social media page and the agency was contacted by the family.
“The family sent and had posted pictures,” Kuehnert said. “It’s clearly the same dog.
“The family was pretty tickled when we told them we had the dog,” he said. “They were in a panic and really upset. They were absolutely thrilled and relieved.”
Kuehnert said Yorck reached out to the family and offered to bring the dog to Anderson.
“We’re so delighted we had some involvement in reuniting the dog with her family,” he said.