CHESTERFIELD – COVID-19 pandemic-related issues, including Gov. Eric Holcomb’s emergency orders and vaccines, dominated the conversation Thursday between Republican legislators and constituents from around Madison County.
Each member of the panel that included moderator Mike Gaskill of Pendleton; Elizabeth Rowray of Yorktown; Tony Cook of Cicero; and Chris Jeter of Fishers, said he or she was concerned about what they perceived as the Republican governor’s excessive power and health care liberty. Not in attendance was Bill Cherry of Greenfield, though he was included in promotional materials for the panel.
“I’m not opposed to vaccines, but I don’t think anyone should be forced to get them,” said Rowray, a sentiment echoed by other members of the panel.
The town hall, attended by about 30 constituents at Millcreek Civic Center, took the place of legislative review sessions hosted by the League of Women Voters and the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, Gaskill said.
In particular, the lawmakers and constituents were concerned about the effect of federal vaccine mandates on Indiana workers. Much of the conversation revolved around House Bill 1001, which would address what some constituents called “discrimination,” including possible job loss, against those who refuse to take the vaccine.
As currently written, HB 1001 would allow the Legislature to abandon the governor’s orders while maintaining the state’s ability to qualify for Medicaid dollars and for families to continue to receive benefits, such as enhanced unemployment.
However, the lawmakers each admitted there is a long road ahead before the bill can become law because the votes don’t yet exist, and the Legislature appears to be at a stalemate.
Gaskill admitted he normally sides with employers on issues, but this time is different.
“While I feel for the employers, I do come down on the side of the employees on that,” he said.
Cook said he expects the votes necessary to pass HB 1001 will materialize, but it will be very different in the coming months than it appears today because of likely amendments.
“We’re all sick and tired of the mandates,” he said. “I would say there’s some teeth in the bill. Employers will have to pay for tests.”
Among the other issues tackled by the panel were how the lawmakers balance the interests of constituents who increasingly do not live in the same county as maps are redrawn and what their priorities will be for the legislative session starting in January. The lawmakers had until Friday to submit their proposed legislation.
Rowray, a former Capitol Hill lobbyist and Yorktown school board member, said where her constituents live within the district makes little difference to her.
“If it helps someone in that district, it probably will help someone in mine as well,” she said.
Jeter, a lawyer with a background in the Navy who will represent Green Township after the 2022 election cycle, said Green Township shares much with its neighbors, Fishers, McCordsville and Fortville, in terms of growth.
“Green Township is sort of a nice addition to that. There’s a kind of synergy,” he said. “It’s going to be neat to see that part of the district blossom.”
Cook noted most communities have their own distinct characters that must be taken into consideration.
“Most of the time, those interests stay close together,” he said.
In terms of upcoming legislation, Rowray said one priority is fees set for those who care for children taken from their parents by the Department of Child Services. Typically, she said, those fees would be set on data gathered the previous year but that because the pandemic has upended everything, they should be set on 2019, the last normal year.
Jeter, a father of young children, told the audience one of his priorities is public education, where he opposes social-emotional learning and critical race theory.
“I’m very concerned about what I see going on in schools right now,” he said. “Some of the stuff that’s being taught is not education. It’s indoctrination.”
Cook, a former school superintendent, said the legislation he plans to champion, including a measure that ensures victims seeking protective orders don’t have to confront their stalkers every time they seek to renew orders and a bill that holds drivers accountable for excessive speeds, come directly from constituents.
Gaskill said his legislative priorities include business personal property tax reform to make Indiana more attractive. However, it must be done in a way that local tax revenue can be preserved, he added.
“We’re never going to be able to make our climate as good as Florida’s, Texas’ or Tennessee’s” he said. “Unfortunately, one of the things that hinders us is the personal business property tax.”
