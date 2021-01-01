CHESTERFIELD — Joined by family and friends, 11 of the 12 elected Republicans took the oath of office on New Year’s Day.
Because of restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the swearing-in ceremonies were conducted in three sessions at the Millcreek Civic Center.
In some respects it was a changing of the guard as a new Republican members of the Madison County Council and the Madison County Board of County Commissioners officially began their duties.
The local Republican Party won all 12 county offices that were contested last year and won 10 of 12 contested offices in 2018.
“It was a significant year for the Republican Party,” Chairman Russ Willis said. “We will continue to build on the legacy of effective Republican Party leadership.”
Willis noted that President Donald Trump “roared” through Madison County like he did in 2016.
Following the ceremonies, Willis said he believes more county residents will move toward the local Republican Party in the future through the good leadership being provided.
Last year was marked by year-long disputes between the Republican Party majority on the County Council and the Board of County Commissioners.
“I think you’ll see a new cooperative effort because of the changes made last year,” Willis said.
Darlene Likens joins John Richwine and Kelly Gaskill on the Board of County Commissioners, replacing Mike Phipps, who was closely aligned during the past two years with Gaskill.
Mikeal Vaughn gives the Republican Party a 6 to 1 majority on the county council, replacing Democrat Lisa Hobbs in an at-large seat. Hobbs didn’t run for re-election.
“I was very humbled,” Vaughn said after taking the oath of office. “It took a lot of hard work. There were seven opponents in the primary and the general was very different. We came up with a different plan because of COVID.”
Vaughn said he has been involved in local politics for a long time.
“I always had encouragement to run,” he said. “So I decided to run and make some changes. We’ve had some budget issues the last two years. I had a lot of support.”
Vaughn said he is looking to serve with the other council members and with Likens taking office to start make improvements in Madison County for all the residents.
Councilman Anthony Emery took the oath of office on Thursday at his residence administered by Willis. Emery has been quarantined as a result of the coronavirus.
Republicans taking the oath of office included: Judge Angela Warner Sims, Circuit Court Division 1; Judge Steve Koester, Circuit Court Division 2; Judge David Happe, Circuit Court, Division 4; Judge Scott Norrick, Circuit Court Division 5.
Auditor Rick Gardner; Surveyor Tom Shepherd; Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott; Darlene Likens and John Richwine, Commissioners; Ben Gale and Vaughn, County Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.