ANDERSON — The Madison County Republican Party held an early New Year's celebration Saturday with a ceremony to swear in 16 people elected in November.
The local Republican Party swept all of the county, state and federal offices that were up for election in 2022.
Party members, family and friends watched as John Beeman took the oath of office as the new Madison County Sheriff. He is the first Republican to win the office since Bob Baldwin in 1978. Baldwin served one term.
“It is a big day,” Beeman said before being sworn in by Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Scott Norrick.
“I'm excited to get started,” he said. “It's another step in my law enforcement career and I'm looking forward to working with the members of the Madison County Sheriff's Department and the citizens of Madison County.”
Beeman won the GOP nomination in the May primary against two opponents, then defeated Democrat Joey Cole in November.
“I thought I would put up a good campaign,” he said of the process which ended with his election. “I thought I would be competitive based on my experience.”
Jodi Norrick, a longtime member of the Edgewood Town Council, was sworn in as the new District 3 member on the Madison County Council.
“It's an exciting day,” she said. “I look forward to getting to know each and every department and to reviewing their budgets. We need to pass a really good budget for the funds they're really utilizing.”
Bethany Keller, who recently became a new mom for the third time, was sworn in as District 1 member of the Madison County Council by Judge Norrick.
“It is a big day,” Keller said. “I hoped I would be standing here today; it has been a long road.
“I talked to a lot of people in the northern part of the county,” she said of the campaign. “It was very eye-opening in terms of what people were telling me were issues — not necessarily what I thought were issues.”
Olivia Pratt, who completed four years as the Madison County Clerk, was sworn in as the newest member of the Madison County Board of County Commissioners.
Pratt said becoming a commissioner represents the next step in her political career. She filed for the office on the last day of the primary election.
“It was something I had been thinking about, and I talked to a lot of people,” she said. “There is a lot going on. It's exciting that I can do more in this position. I did everything I wanted to do in the clerk's position.”
As was the case four years ago, Pratt was sworn into office by fellow commissioner and former county clerk Darlene Likens.