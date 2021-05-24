ANDERSON – The Madison County Republican Party has scheduled a caucus to fill the vacant District 2 seat on county council.
Incumbent Steve Sumner resigned from the council this month after his arrest in December on Level 6 felony charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography. A status conference on the charges has been set for June 3.
Russ Willis, chairman of the county’s Republican Party, has set the caucus for 7 p.m. June 7 at Mill Creek Civic Center in Chesterfield.
Potential candidates have until 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, to declare their intentions to complete the final 18 months of Sumner’s term.
The 22 GOP precinct committeemen in District 2 will elect the new councilman.
Willis said he has received official notification that Diane Likens is seeking the position. She is a daughter-in-law of Madison County Commissioner Darlene Likens.
Willis also said Jodi Norrick, wife of Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Scott Norrick, has sent out letters seeking support from the precinct committee. She's currently a member of Edgewood Town Council.
Whoever is elected to complete Sumner’s term has to be willing to run for re-election to the county council district seat in 2022, Willis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.