ANDERSON – Gov. Eric Holcomb recently signed into law legislation authored by Sen. Mike Gaskill that changes how positions are filled on county planning commissions.
Gaskill’s legislation amends Indiana law to read that the agricultural extension educator must be a resident of the county to serve on that county’s plan commission.
Gaskill, R-Pendleton, said the legislation takes effect on July 1.
The issue was raised when Invenergy received approval of a special exception for the proposed Lone Oak Solar Energy Center in northern Madison County.
At the time, Beth Vansickle, a non-resident of Madison County, served on the Madison County Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals because of her job with the Purdue Extension office.
Vansickle gave one of the yes votes for the approval of the special exception for the $110 million project.
Opponents of the project have filed a lawsuit claiming that Vansickle, as a non-resident of the county, should not have been serving on the boards.
“She can serve until July 1,” Gaskill said of Vansickle. “If the Purdue Extension Board doesn’t name a replacement, she can continue to serve until Oct. 1.”
He said after Oct. 1 the position would be vacant and Vansickle can serve as a non-voting member of the board.
In the event the agricultural extension educator is not a county resident, the county extension board will be required to select a resident who is a property owner with an agricultural interest to serve for one year.
Gaskill said the bill was amended to apply to membership of an area plan commission.
He previously said the Legislative Services Agency, which drafted the legislation, found there are eight extension educators around Indiana who don’t reside in the county where they are serving on a plan commission.
In Henry County, the extension educator resides in Wayne County, he said.
Gaskill amended the legislation to allow the Purdue Extension offices to have their educator, if not a resident of the county, to be a non-voting member of a local county plan commission.
The voting member appointed by the Purdue Extension office in each county would have to be a resident of the county.
A second amendment allows Purdue Extension offices to name someone from the county to a plan commission by Oct. 1.
He said a one-year extension could be requested by the commissioners in the county to come into compliance with the legislation.
It also requires the plan commission designee of a county surveyor to be a resident of the county.
The bill also mandates that in the case of a temporary member of a plan commission being appointed because of a conflict of interest, that that person must be a county resident.
State law requires nine members on a county plan commission: one member of the county commissioners, one member of the county council, the county surveyor, the county agricultural extension educator and five citizen members.
